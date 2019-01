President Donald Trump, flanked by Border Patrol and other officials, makes a surprise appearance in the White House press briefing room on Jan. 3, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Michael Reynolds

Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi during the swearing-in ceremony for the legislators of the 116th Congress in the Capitol in Washington on Jan. 3, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Erik S. Lesser

President Donald Trump on Thursday congratulated Democrat Nancy Pelosi on her election as House speaker and insisted on the need for a wall along the US-Mexico border.

In a surprising, albeit brief, appearance before reporters, his first of the year, Trump hailed the "tremendous achievement" of Pelosi, who at age 78 once again takes leadership of the House of Representatives, a post she held from 2007-2011.