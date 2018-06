Protesters carrying signs against President Donald Trump's travel ban on people from several Muslim-majority countries gather outside the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on April 25, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Astrid Riecken

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the Supreme Court's support for his travel ban on citizens of several countries, almost all with Muslim majorities, is a tremendous victory for the country, and a setback for the media and the Democratic opposition.

"Today's Supreme Court ruling is a tremendous victory for the American People and the Constitution," Trump said in a statement.