US President Donald J. Trump returns to the White house after his meeting with the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Vietnam, photo taken on Feb. 28, 2019 in Washington DC. EPA- EFE/ Chris Kleponis / Pool

The president of the United States on Friday said that he and the leader of North Korea had held substantive negotiations this week in Vietnam even though their second summit ended abruptly without a joint agreement.

Donald Trump made the remarks on Twitter after talks in Hanoi with Kim Jong-un aimed at finding a solution to Pyongyang's nuclear threat.