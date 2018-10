The wife of US pastor Andrew Brunson, Norine Brunson (C), leaves her house as she is accompanied by US Embassy officials for the trial at the Aliaga Prison Court in Izmir, Turkey, Oct. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Tolga Bozoglu

Turkish soldiers secure the area in front of the Aliaga Prison Court in Izmir, Turkey, Oct. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Erdem Sahin

Members of US pastor Andrew Brunson's Izmir Dirilis (Resurrection) Church celebrate as they wait for him in front of his house after he was released following a trial at the Aliaga Prison Court in Izmir, Turkey, Oct. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Tolga Bozoglu

Turkish police accompany US pastor Andrew Brunson (C) to his house after he was released following a trial at the Aliaga Prison Court in Izmir, Turkey, Oct. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Tolga Bozoglu

President Donald Trump welcomed Friday's decision by a Turkish court to release US pastor Andrew Brunson, who was arrested two years ago on terrorism charges.

"PASTOR BRUNSON JUST RELEASED. WILL BE HOME SOON!," the president wrote on Twitter after learning of the ruling.