The United States' assumed Democratic presidential nominee on Tuesday accused the country's president of having "surrendered" and "failed" Americans in the face of the COVID-19 epidemic.

"What happened? Now it's almost July, and it seems like our wartime president (Donald Trump) has surrendered, waved the white flag and left the battlefield," Joe Biden said in an address in a high school in Wilmington, Delaware. EFE-EPA