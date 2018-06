US President Donald J. Trump speaks to members of media as he leaves the G7 Summit in Canada on June 9, 2018, amid tensions with Canada over the subjects of trade and NAFTA, and heads for Singapore where he will meet on June 12 with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. EFE-EPA/Clemens Bilan

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tells a press conference on June 9, 2018, of the tensions between himself and US President Donald Trump at the G7 Summit, about which he said that "Canadians are polite, we're reasonable, but we also will not be pushed around." EFE-EPA/Michael Reynolds

US President Donald Trump made an early departure Saturday from the G7 Summit in Canada amid tensions with Canada over the subjects of trade and NAFTA, and headed for Singapore where he will meet on June 12 with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

The delegation, which besides the president includes White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and Trump's economic adviser, John Bolton, took off on Air Force One, which is scheduled to land in Singapore at 8:35 pm.