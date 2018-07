The queen of the United Kingdom, Elizabeth II (C); the president of the United States, Donald J. Trump (R); the US first lady, Melania Trump, pose for a photo in the Grand Corridor during their visit to Windsor Castle in Berkshire, Windsor, Britain, 13 July 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

The prime minister of the United Kingdom, Theresa May (R), and the president of the United States, Donald J. Trump (L), attend a joint news conference after their bilateral meeting at Chequers in Aylesbury, Britain, 13 July 2018. The US president is on a three-day working visit to the United Kingdom, his first trip to the country since taking office last year. EPA-EFE/CHRIS RATCLIFFE / POOL

A handout photo made available by the British Ministry of Defence (MOD) shows the queen of the United Kingdom, Elizabeth II (L), with the president of the United States, Donald J. Trump (R), as they inspecte the Guard of Honour during a welcome ceremony prior to their meeting at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, 13 July 2018. EPA-EFE/SGT PAUL RANDALL RLC / BRITISH MINISTRY OF DEFENCE / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT MOD SGT PAUL RANDALL RLC: CROWN COPYRIGHT HANDOUT

The president of the United States and his wife left for Glasgow on Friday after having tea at Windsor Castle with Queen Elizabeth II.

Donald Trump is expected to play golf during his time in Scotland, where he and the first lady, Melania Trump, will wrap up their stay in the United Kingdom with a private visit.