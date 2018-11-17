US President Donald Trump speaks Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in a statement to reporters at the White House, about the possibility of not levying another round of tariffs on China - this time on $267 billion worth of imported Chinese goods - as the next step in trade relations with the Asian giant. EFE-EPA/Ron Sachs

US President Donald Trump spoke Friday about the possibility of not levying another round of tariffs on China - this time on $267 billion worth of imported Chinese goods - as the next step in the trade war he is waging against the Asian giant.

In a statement to reporters at the White House, the president said that Beijing "wants to make a deal" with Washington to resolve the trade dispute, which has led to the mutual levying of tariffs worth billions of dollars. He added that any deal would have to be "reciprocal."