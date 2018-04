South Korean President Moon Jae-In (R) talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (L) at the Peace House on the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, April 27, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS POOL

A combo file picture shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) in Pyongyang, North Korea, Jan. 10, 2016, and US President Donald J. Trump (R) at the UN headquarters in New York, USA, Sep. 19, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA/JUSTIN LANE

Trump hints meeting with Kim could take place on border between Koreas

US President Donald Trump hinted Monday that the hoped-for meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un could be held on the border between North and South Korea.

As Trump said on his Twitter account, many countries "are being considered" for the meeting, but asked: "Would Peace House/Freedom House, on the Border of North & South Korea, be a more Representative, Important and Lasting site than a third party country?"