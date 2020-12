United States President Donald J. Trump (L) and First Lady Melania Trump (R) return, after attending a political rally in Georgia, to the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 05 December 2020. EPA-EFE/Chris Kleponis / POOL

Supporters await the arrival of US President Donald J. Trump to participate in a campaign rally to support Georgia Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in their upcoming runoff election at Valdosta Regional Airport in Valdosta, Georgia, USA, 05 December 2020. EPA-EFE/STAN BADZ

US President Donald J. Trump speaks during a campaign rally to support Georgia Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in their upcoming runoff election at Valdosta Regional Airport in Valdosta, Georgia, USA, 05 December 2020. EPA-EFE/STAN BADZ

The outgoing president of the United States held a crowded rally for Republican senators in the state of Georgia on Saturday, amid a surge in Covid-19 infections in the country and as state and local authorities have called on people to avoid large gatherings and to wear masks.

Accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, Donald Trump interacted with dozens of people – many of them not wearing face masks – at the airport in the town of Valdosta. EFE-EPA