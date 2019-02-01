US President Donald J. Trump (R) meets with Vice Premier of China Liu He (L) in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 31 January 2018. Their meeting comes following two days of meetings between the two country's trade representatives to address their on-going trade war. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

US President Donald J. Trump (C) meets with American manufacturers and signs an Executive Order to 'strengthen the Trump Administration's 'Buy American' policy' in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 31 January 2018. The President used the opportunity to speak to the media about his upcoming summit with North Korea, as well as his admonishment of his intelligence chiefs. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

The President of the United States expressed optimism on Thursday regarding the possibility of reaching an ambitious agreement with China in the next month to stop the trade war, after a round of negotiations which brought "advances" but with the thorniest chapters still to be resolved.

Donald Trump received the Chinese Vice Premier, Liu He, at the White House, after two days of bilateral negotiations aimed at preventing the US raising its tariffs from the current 10 percent to 25 percent on Chinese products from Mar 1.