The President of the United States expressed optimism on Thursday regarding the possibility of reaching an ambitious agreement with China in the next month to stop the trade war, after a round of negotiations which brought "advances" but with the thorniest chapters still to be resolved.
Donald Trump received the Chinese Vice Premier, Liu He, at the White House, after two days of bilateral negotiations aimed at preventing the US raising its tariffs from the current 10 percent to 25 percent on Chinese products from Mar 1.