President Donald Trump responds to a question from the news media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on 07 August 2019. EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

US President Donald Trump on Monday during a telephone conversation with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed his wish to meet with him personally "in the near future," the White House reported.

In a statement, one of the White House spokesmen, Judd Deere, said regarding the telephone chat that Trump had expressed to Johnson his gratitude over the United Kingdom's firm commitment to deal with world challenges, adding that he hoped to meet with the British leader "in the near future."