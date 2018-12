US President Donald J. Trump (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) shake hands at the start of a historic summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island, Singapore, Jun 12, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KEVIN LIM / THE STRAITS TIMES / SPH EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The president of the United States said Saturday he hoped to have a second meeting with the leader of North Korea in January or February, and that they were considering three places for the summit.

"I think we're going to do one fairly (soon) - into January, February," Donald Trump told reporters about a second summit with Kim Jong-un, while aboard Air Force One, returning to Washington from the G20 Summit in Argentina.