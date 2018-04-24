US President Donald Trump (l) and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron (r), review the Honor Guard during the White House ceremony welcoming the French leader on April 24, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Chris Kleponis POOL

US President Donald Trump (c) and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron (r), at the White House welcoming ceremony for the French leader on April 24, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Chris Kleponis POOL

US President Donald Trump (r) and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron (l) at the White House welcoming ceremony for the French leader on April 24, 2018. EFE-EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

President Donald Trump on Tuesday thanked his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, for his "steadfast partnership" in the recent joint Western military operation against Syria in response to the presumed chemical attack by Damascus and said that this is the time for the long-standing allies to remain strong and united.

"I want to personally thank President Macron, the French military and the French people for their steadfast partnership. They were absolutely incredible," said Trump after he and first lady Melania Trump formally welcomed Macron and his wife Brigitte to the White House.