The Trump International Hotel in Washington isn't just any hotel. Things happen there that might pass unnoticed in the intrigue-filled US capital - from extravagant visits by politicians to secret trade negotiations - if it were not for the vigilant eye of journalist Zach Everson.

As an expert in the behind the scenes workings of this luxury hotel, which is owned by US President Donald Trump, it's not surprising that this reporter thinks that following the daily activities in the building could be a rich source of juicy news about politics in Washington.