US President Donald Trump walks from the Cross Hall into the East Room to deliver remarks during a reception for the Congressional Medal of Honor Society, at the White House in Washington, DC, United States, Sept. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Michael Reynolds

US President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a reception for the Congressional Medal of Honor Society, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, United States, Sept. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Michael Reynolds

President Donald Trump denied on Thursday that 3,000 people died last year in Puerto Rico as a result of Hurricane Maria, contradicting the findings of an academic report, while accusing Democrats of manipulating the data for political goals.

"3000 people did not die in the two hurricanes that hit Puerto Rico. When I left the Island, AFTER the storm had hit, they had anywhere from 6 to 18 deaths. As time went by it did not go up by much," Trump said in a Twitter post.