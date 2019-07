US President Donald Trump (r.) greets Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (l.) before the press at the Oval Office this Monday, July 22, 2019, where he said he could win the Afghanistan war in a week but he doesn't really want to kill so many people. EFE-EPA/Michael Reynolds

US President Donald Trump speaks with reporters during a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan this Monday, July 22, 2019, where he said he could win the Afghanistan war in a week but he doesn't really want to kill so many people. EFE-EPA/Michael Reynolds

US President Donald Trump (r.) speaks with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (l.) at the Oval Office this Monday, July 22, 2019, where he said he could win the Afghanistan war in a week but he doesn't really want to kill so many people. EFE-EPA/Michael Reynolds

US President Donald Trump said Monday he could win the Afghanistan war in a week, but added that he doesn't really want to kill all those people.

"If we wanted to fight a war in Afghanistan and win it, I could win that war in a week. I just don't want to kill 10 million people," Trump told reporters after welcoming Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to the White House