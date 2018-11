President Donald Trump returned to the White House on Nov. 18, 2018, after traveling to California to view damage from the state's wildfires. EFE/EPA/TASOS KATOPODIS

President Donald Trump said Sunday that he did not know about the criticism that recently-appointed interim Attorney General Matt Whitaker made in the past about the Russia probe, in which investigators are examining possible interference by the Kremlin in the 2016 presidential election.

"I did not know that. I did not know he took views on the (Robert) Mueller investigation as such," Trump told Fox News, referring to the special counsel and former FBI director appointed to pursue the probe.