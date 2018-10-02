President Donald Trump holds a press conference in the White House Rose Garden on Oct. 1, 2018, at which he discussed the FBI investigation into accusations of sexual misconduct against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. EFE-EPA/ Jim Lo Scalzo

President Donald Trump holds a press conference in the White House Rose Garden on Oct. 1, 2018, at which he discussed the FBI investigation into accusations of sexual misconduct against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. EFE-EPA/ Jim Lo Scalzo

President Donald Trump said Monday that he wants the FBI investigation into alleged attempted rape and sexual misconduct by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh to be "comprehensive," but he added that the probe must conclude "quickly" and not become a "witch hunt."

At a Rose Garden press conference, Trump said that he has no problem with the FBI investigating the accusations made by three women who have publicly accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, although he left determining the scope of the probe to Senate Republicans, who hold a majority in the upper house.