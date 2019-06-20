President Donald Trump said Thursday that the ratification of the newly renegotiated trade treaty with Mexico and Canada known as the USMCA depends on Democrats in Congress, adding that he expects that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi does the "right thing."

"We have an election coming up, but I think Nancy Pelosi will do the right thing," Trump said during his White House meeting on Thursday with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, with whom he discussed the approval of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which is designed to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement that has been in effect since 1994.