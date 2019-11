White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney attends a Cabinet meeting with US President Donald J. Trump in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on Nov. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/Oliver Contreras/POOL

The president of the United States, Donald J. Trump (C), speaks during a Cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on Nov. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/Oliver Contreras/POOL

The president of the United States warned here Tuesday that he will further raise tariffs on China unless a bilateral agreement is reached.

Donald Trump's remarks, made at a White House Cabinet meeting, come amid talks between Washington and Beijing aimed at finalizing and signing a so-called "phase one" trade deal and ratcheting down a nearly two-year trade war.