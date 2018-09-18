US President Donald Trump (not shown) and Polish President Andrej Duda (shown here) hold a joint press conference at the White House on Sept. 18, 2018. EFE-EPA/Michael Reynolds

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he is "very seriously" considering the idea of establishing a permanent military base in Poland, adding upon welcoming Polish President Andrzej Duda to the White House that Warsaw would be ready to pay "more than $2 billion" to ensure that a US troop contingent was stationed at the base.

"He would pay the United States, meaning Poland would be paying billions of dollars for a base," Trump said at the White House. "We're looking at that more and more from the standpoint of defending really wealthy countries."