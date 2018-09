President Donald Trump confers with US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley at the UN Security Council session in New York on Sept. 26, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Justin Lane

President Donald Trump said Wednesday he is open to meeting with his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolas Maduro, at the United Nations.

"If he (Maduro) is here and he wants to meet - it was not on my mind, it was not on my plate, but if I can help people, that's what I'm here for," Trump told reporters upon his arrival Wednesday at the UN.