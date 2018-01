US President Donald Trump during a meeting with mayors at the White House on Jan. 24, 2018. EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he is ready to be interviewed "under oath" by special prosecutor Robert Mueller, who is heading the investigation into possible Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election won by the magnate.

"I am looking forward to it, actually," Trump said, when asked by reporters at the White House if he would agree to be interviewed by Mueller.