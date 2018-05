President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday that he is working with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, to ensure that Chinese telecommunications giant ZTE gets "back into business, fast" in the US after the ban imposed in April on the sale of its components in this country, his tweet being an apparent signal of conciliation to Beijing.

"President Xi of China, and I, are working together to give massive Chinese phone company, ZTE, a way to get back into business, fast," said Trump on Twitter.