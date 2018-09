President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting of the presidential National Council for the American Worker at the White House on Sept. 17, 2018. EFE-EPA/Oliver Contreras/POOL

President Donald Trump said Monday that he wants to listen to all parties regarding the accusation of sexual assault leveled against Brett Kavanaugh, his nominee for the empty Supreme Court seat.

"We want to go through a full process...and hear everybody out," Trump told reporters.