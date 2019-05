President Donald Trump walks to his motorcade at the White House on May 19, 2019, to head to the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia. EFE/EPA/Ron Sachs / POOL

US National Security Adviser John Bolton speaks with reporters at the White House on May 3, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Jim Lo Scalzo

President Donald Trump publicly warned Iran on Sunday "never" to threaten the United States again and said that if Tehran wants to fight that will be the "official end" of the Iranian regime.

"If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran. Never threaten the United States again!" said the president on his official Twitter account amid growing tension between Washington and Tehran.