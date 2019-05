President Donald Trump speaks with reporters outside the White House on May 30, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Jim Lo Scalzo

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he considers impeachment - which is being considered by Democratic lawmakers - "a dirty, filthy, disgusting word," simultaneously lambasting former Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who headed the independent so-called "Russia probe."

Trump, who spoke with reporters outside the White House before boarding the presidential helicopter to begin a journey to Colorado, claimed that Mueller was "a true never-Trumper."