Members of the news media attend the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on the impeachment inquiry into US President Donald J. Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 13 November 2019. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Charge d'Affaires at the US embassy in Ukraine Bill Taylor (R) and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasia George Kent (L) are sworn-in to testify before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on the impeachment inquiry into US President Donald J. Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 13 November 2019. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasia George Kent (C) arrives to testify before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on the impeachment inquiry into US President Donald J. Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 13 November 2019. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Chairman Adam Schiff (C), Democrat of California, speaks alongside Ranking Member Devin Nunes (2-R), Republican of California, during the first public hearings held by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence as part of the impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump, with witnesses Ukrainian Ambassador William Taylor and Deputy Assistant Secretary George Kent testifying, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, 13 November 2019. EFE/EPA/SAUL LOEB / POOL

The first public hearings in the impeachment inquiry into United States President Trump began in Washington on Wednesday.

Trump has been accused of trying to pressure Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenski into investigating former vice-president Joe Biden but has denied any wrongdoing.