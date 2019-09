US President Donald Trump welcomes Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (not pictured) to the South Lawn of the White House for a state arrival ceremony in Washington, DC, USA, on Sept. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

US President Donald Trump (R) and first lady Melania Trump (L) welcome Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (not pictured) to the White House for a state arrival ceremony in Washington, DC, USA, on Sept. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

US President Donald Trump gestures on the South Lawn of the White House during a state arrival ceremony with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (not pictured) in Washington, DC, USA, on Sept. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/Jim Lo Scalzo

The president of the United States on Friday announced sanctions against Iran's national bank, a move that comes six days after an attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities that Riyadh blames on Tehran.

Donald Trump told reporters at the White House at the start of his meeting with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison that the sanctions strike at the highest level.