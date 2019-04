US President Donald Trump (r) meets with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (l) at the White House on April 2, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Ron Sachs / Pool

US President Donald Trump (r) meets with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (l) at the White House on April 2, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Ron Sachs / Pool

US President Donald Trump (not shown) meets with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the White House on April 2, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Ron Sachs / Pool

President Donald Trump insisted on Tuesday that Germany is not contributing "its fair share" to NATO, although he acknowledged that in general the member countries of the North Atlantic alliance are raising their payments.

"Germany honestly is not paying their fair share," Trump said moments before meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who is in Washington to participate in the ministerial meeting of the alliance, which will take place on April 3-4.