President Donald Trump on Wednesday insisted that he is interested in hearing the testimony of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who has endangered Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court by accusing him of trying to rape her when they were both teenagers.

The president said he very much wants to hear what Ford has to say, commenting on the matter moments before departing Washington for North Carolina, where he is scheduled to meet with emergency response personnel working in the area to mitigate the effects of Hurricane Florence.