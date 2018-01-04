US Senate Majority Whip Senator John Cornyn of Texas (2-R) speaks as (L-R) Senator Chuck Grassley , President Donald J. Trump, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, Senator Thom Tillis and Vice President Mike Pence listen during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Washington, DC, USA, Jan. 4, 2018. EPA/ALEX WONG / POOL

US President Donald J. Trump speaks as Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen (R) listens during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Washington, DC, USA, 04 January 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEX WONG / POOL

President Donald Trump on Thursday reaffirmed his position that any solution for the hundreds of thousands of young undocumented migrants known as DREAMers must be accompanied by allocating funds to build a wall along the US-Mexico border, a requirement that is unacceptable to Democratic lawmakers.

"Our position has been ... very clear from the beginning. Any legislation on DACA must secure the border with a wall," said Trump at a meeting with Republican senators about a possible replacement for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.