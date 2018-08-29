President Donald Trump speaks to the media in the Oval Office on Aug. 28, 2018, during his meeting with FIFA president Gianni Infantini (not shown), declaring once again that Mexico will pay for the wall he wants to build along the US-Mexico border. EFE-EPA / MICHAEL REYNOLDS

President Donald Trump on Tuesday insisted that Mexico will pay for the border wall he wants to build to halt illegal migration, once again putting on the table the issue that has most soured relations between the two countries one day after a friendly telephone call with his Mexican counterpart, Enrique Peña Nieto.

"Yeah. The wall will be paid for very easily, by Mexico. It will ultimately be paid for by Mexico," Trump said in response to his plans for the border wall at the White House after meeting with FIFA President Gianni Infantino.