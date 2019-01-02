President Donald Trump invited Republican and Democratic congressional leaders to meet him at the White House on Wednesday with the aim of trying to find a solution to the ongoing partial government shutdown, now in its 11th day, local media reported on Tuesday.

According to the specialized news Web site Roll Call, Trump included in his invitation to meet Republicans Kevin McCarthy, Steve Scalise, Mitch McConnell and John Thune and Democrats Nancy Pelosi, Steny Hoyer, Chuck Schumer and Dick Durbin, all of them leading lawmakers in the House of Representatives or Senate.