President Donald Trump speaks with reporters on the White House lawn on June 26, 2019, before departing for the G20 summit in Japan. EFE-EPA/ Shawn Thew

Trump: Iranian leaders would be selfish, stupid if no agreement with US

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Iran's leaders would be "selfish and ... stupid" if they fail to reach a new deal with Washington to replace the 2015 nuclear accord made by former President Barack Obama, which Trump jettisoned.

"They have a country that's in economic distress. It's an economic disaster right now, they can solve it quickly or in 10 years from now," Trump said in remarks to reporters at the White House before departing for the G20 summit in Japan.