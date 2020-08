Mary Trump, a clinical psychologist and the niece of US President Donald Trump, is interviewed by Efe via video call on 13 August 2020. EPA-EFE/Alba Vigaray

Trump is trying to cheat his way to re-election, niece says

Mary Trump is a relative of the president of the United States, but she is now trying to do her part to thwart his re-election bid.

Donald Trump's niece, whose tell-all book "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man" was published last month, said in an interview with Efe that the country is on the "precipice of something quite awful" if he returns to office for another four years.