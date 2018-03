The president of the United States, Donald Trump, issued a new memo on March 23, 2018, that bars most transgender individuals from serving in the US military. EPA-EFE/File

The president of the United States has issued a new memorandum that replaces a previous blanket ban on transgender people serving in the US military.

The new directive, signed by Donald Trump and issued late Friday, allows these individuals to serve in the armed forces "under certain limited circumstances."