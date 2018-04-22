President Donald Trump thanked God for the creation of the planet on Earth Day, celebrated each year on April 22.

"Today, our nation commemorates Earth Day, a celebration of the blessings given to us by our Creator. Among them, we cherish our magnificent land and waterways, abundant natural resources and unique wildlife. As a Nation, it is our duty to recognize the importance of these life-sustaining gifts and it is our responsibility to protect them for our own benefit and that of generations to come," said Trump in a statement issued by the White House.