US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo holds a press conference after meeting with President Donald Trump on Oct. 18, 2018, to discuss his trips to Saudi Arabia and Turkey to talk with local officials there about the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. EFE-EPA/ Shawn Thew

President Donald Trump walks across the White House lawn to Marine One on Oct. 18, 2018, to depart for a campaign rally in Montana. EFE-EPA/SHAWN THEW

President Donald Trump said Thursday that it "certainly" seems that Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who disappeared two weeks ago in Istanbul, is dead, adding that if this is confirmed there will be very serious consequences.

"It certainly looks that way. ... Very sad," said the president when asked by a reporter about whether Khashoggi, who disappeared after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, was dead.