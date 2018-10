President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at the White House on Oct. 2, 2018. EFE-EPA/Jim Lo Scalzo

President Donald Trump on Tuesday complained that recent accusations of sexual impropriety directed against a number of high-profile men in the US has created a "very scary" environment for US men in general.

The president made his remarks to reporters in commenting on the accusations of sexual abuse that have been leveled at his Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh.