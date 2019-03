President Donald Trump speaks with reporters upon his departure from the White House for a re-election fundraising trip to Ohio on March 20, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Jim Lo Scalzo

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters upon his departure from the White House for a re-election fundraising trip to Ohio on March 20, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Jim Lo Scalzo

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that it doesn't matter to him if the public sees the report that will be issued by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating links between Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and the Kremlin.

When asked at the White House if the public should be allowed to see the report, as Democratic lawmakers have been requesting, Trump said: "I don't mind."