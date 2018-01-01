President Donald Trump said Monday that the Iranian people have been repressed for many years and that it is time for a change in the Middle Eastern country after several days of massive anti-government protests that have left at least 10 people dead and 200 under arrest.

"Iran is failing at every level despite the terrible deal made with them by the Obama Administration. The great Iranian people have been repressed for many years. They are hungry for food & for freedom," Trump tweeted on Monday morning.