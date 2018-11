The White House on Wednesday announced the departure of Mira Ricardel, the deputy national security adviser to President Donald Trump, one day after the office of first lady Melania Trump openly called for her firing.

"Mira Ricardel will continue to support the president as she departs the White House to transition to a new role within the administration," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement, although she did not specify what job Ricardel would be doing.