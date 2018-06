Security personnel stand guard at the International Media Centre at the Formula One pit building in Singapore, Jun. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

US President Donald J. Trump speaks to members of the media as he heads for a press statement prior to his departure of the G7 summit in Charlevoix in Canada, Jun. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

A general view shows a row of concrete barricades (below) set up on the road in front of the St Regis Hotel in Singapore, Jun. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

The United States president and North Korean leader were due to arrive in Singapore on Sunday to take part in a bilateral summit.

The historic meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un, the first ever between leaders of North Korea and the US, is scheduled to begin at 9 am local time (1.00 am GMT) on Tuesday at the Capella Hotel.