US President Donald J. Trump (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) shake hands across the table during the expanded bilateral meeting as part of the historic US and North Korea summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island, Singapore, Jun. 12, 2018. EPA/KEVIN LIM/THE STRAITS TIMES/SPH EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The United States president and North Korean leader had a working lunch Tuesday with delegations from both countries as part of the ongoing Singapore summit, the first in history between the two countries.

After a 38-minute meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un, and another one-and-a-half hour meeting with their advisors, they shared a table with their delegations at the Capella hotel on Sentosa Island.