President Donald Trump said Monday that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un recently sent him birthday congratulations in a "friendly letter," a gesture that appears to help keep alive the possibility of the two men resuming their dialogue about denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula.

In remarks to reporters at the White House, Trump said that the letter Kim sent him was "friendly" and included "birthday wishes."