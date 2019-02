A video grab shows US President Donald J. Trump (L) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R) walk towards each other during the second US-North Korea summit in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

A second summit between the president of the United States and the North Korean leader began on Wednesday with a brief handshake at a hotel in the center of the Vietnamese capital city of Hanoi, eight months after their historic first meeting in Singapore.

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un were due to meet for a brief one-on-one before attending a dinner with their respective aides at the start of a two-day summit to discuss the denuclearization of the Pyongyang regime.