US President Donald J. Trump (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) shake hands at the start of a historic summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island, Singapore, Jun. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/KEVIN LIM / THE STRAITS TIMES / SPH EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The President of the United States said Tuesday his meeting with the North Korean leader had progressed better than expected and that both leaders would shortly sign a document.

After three and a half hours of meetings, Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un left the room - where they also had a working lunch - and walked to another part of the Capella Hotel in Singapore to evaluate the progress of the summit with their respective delegations.