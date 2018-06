People take photos as the car carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is driven towards the Capella Hotel to meet with US President Donald J. Trump for a historic summit, on Sentosa Island, Singapore, 12 June 2018. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

South Koreans watch a TV screen displaying a broadcast of the historic meeting between US President Donald J. Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore, at a station in Seoul, South Korea, 12 June 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

US President Donald J. Trump (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) shake hands at the start of a historic summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island, Singapore, 12 June 2018. The summit marks the first meeting between an incumbent US President and a North Korean leader. EPA-EFE/KEVIN LIM / THE STRAITS TIMES / SPH SINGAPORE OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The President of the United States and the North Korean leader on Tuesday shook hands and spoke to the media at the beginning of the historic summit between the sitting leaders of the two countries, held at the Capella Hotel on Singapore's Sentosa Island.

Donald Trump entered a courtyard of the British colonial-style hotel from the right side and Kim from the left, before shaking hands in front of about a dozen US and North Korean flags that flanked the red carpet.